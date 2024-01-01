Convert GHS to KES at the real exchange rate

10 Ghanaian cedis to Kenyan shillings

10 ghs
89 kes

GH¢1.000 GHS = Ksh8.901 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:21
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GHS8.90097 KES
5 GHS44.50485 KES
10 GHS89.00970 KES
20 GHS178.01940 KES
50 GHS445.04850 KES
100 GHS890.09700 KES
250 GHS2,225.24250 KES
500 GHS4,450.48500 KES
1000 GHS8,900.97000 KES
2000 GHS17,801.94000 KES
5000 GHS44,504.85000 KES
10000 GHS89,009.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KES0.11235 GHS
5 KES0.56174 GHS
10 KES1.12347 GHS
20 KES2.24694 GHS
50 KES5.61735 GHS
100 KES11.23470 GHS
250 KES28.08675 GHS
500 KES56.17350 GHS
1000 KES112.34700 GHS
2000 KES224.69400 GHS
5000 KES561.73500 GHS
10000 KES1,123.47000 GHS