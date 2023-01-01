10 Kenyan shillings to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KES to GHS at the real exchange rate

10 kes
0.75 ghs

1.00000 KES = 0.07549 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KES0.07549 GHS
5 KES0.37743 GHS
10 KES0.75486 GHS
20 KES1.50973 GHS
50 KES3.77432 GHS
100 KES7.54864 GHS
250 KES18.87160 GHS
500 KES37.74320 GHS
1000 KES75.48640 GHS
2000 KES150.97280 GHS
5000 KES377.43200 GHS
10000 KES754.86400 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GHS13.24740 KES
5 GHS66.23700 KES
10 GHS132.47400 KES
20 GHS264.94800 KES
50 GHS662.37000 KES
100 GHS1324.74000 KES
250 GHS3311.85000 KES
500 GHS6623.70000 KES
1000 GHS13247.40000 KES
2000 GHS26494.80000 KES
5000 GHS66237.00000 KES
10000 GHS132474.00000 KES