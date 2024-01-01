Ghanaian cedis to Egyptian pounds today

Convert GHS to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
3,346.20 egp

GH¢1.000 GHS = E£3.346 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:42
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Egyptian Pound
1 GHS3.34620 EGP
5 GHS16.73100 EGP
10 GHS33.46200 EGP
20 GHS66.92400 EGP
50 GHS167.31000 EGP
100 GHS334.62000 EGP
250 GHS836.55000 EGP
500 GHS1,673.10000 EGP
1000 GHS3,346.20000 EGP
2000 GHS6,692.40000 EGP
5000 GHS16,731.00000 EGP
10000 GHS33,462.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EGP0.29885 GHS
5 EGP1.49423 GHS
10 EGP2.98847 GHS
20 EGP5.97694 GHS
50 EGP14.94235 GHS
100 EGP29.88470 GHS
250 EGP74.71175 GHS
500 EGP149.42350 GHS
1000 EGP298.84700 GHS
2000 EGP597.69400 GHS
5000 EGP1,494.23500 GHS
10000 EGP2,988.47000 GHS