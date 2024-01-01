20 Egyptian pounds to Ghanaian cedis

Convert EGP to GHS

E£1.000 EGP = GH¢0.3299 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:54
EGP to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

GHS
1 EGP to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32990.3299
Low0.32250.3036
Average0.32610.3194
Change2.21%7.81%
1 EGP to GHS stats

The performance of EGP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3299 and a 30 day low of 0.3225. This means the 30 day average was 0.3261. The change for EGP to GHS was 2.21.

The performance of EGP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3299 and a 90 day low of 0.3036. This means the 90 day average was 0.3194. The change for EGP to GHS was 7.81.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EGP0.32993 GHS
5 EGP1.64963 GHS
10 EGP3.29926 GHS
20 EGP6.59852 GHS
50 EGP16.49630 GHS
100 EGP32.99260 GHS
250 EGP82.48150 GHS
500 EGP164.96300 GHS
1000 EGP329.92600 GHS
2000 EGP659.85200 GHS
5000 EGP1,649.63000 GHS
10000 EGP3,299.26000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Egyptian Pound
1 GHS3.03098 EGP
5 GHS15.15490 EGP
10 GHS30.30980 EGP
20 GHS60.61960 EGP
50 GHS151.54900 EGP
100 GHS303.09800 EGP
250 GHS757.74500 EGP
500 GHS1,515.49000 EGP
1000 GHS3,030.98000 EGP
2000 GHS6,061.96000 EGP
5000 GHS15,154.90000 EGP
10000 GHS30,309.80000 EGP