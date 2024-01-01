2,000 Georgian laris to Seychellois rupees

Convert GEL to SCR at the real exchange rate

2,000 gel
9,687.50 scr

₾1.000 GEL = ₨4.844 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5981.4661.6130.95919.294
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8971.7331.9061.13322.804
1 USD0.9310.788183.4521.3651.5020.89317.97
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Seychellois Rupee
1 GEL4.84375 SCR
5 GEL24.21875 SCR
10 GEL48.43750 SCR
20 GEL96.87500 SCR
50 GEL242.18750 SCR
100 GEL484.37500 SCR
250 GEL1,210.93750 SCR
500 GEL2,421.87500 SCR
1000 GEL4,843.75000 SCR
2000 GEL9,687.50000 SCR
5000 GEL24,218.75000 SCR
10000 GEL48,437.50000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 SCR0.20645 GEL
5 SCR1.03226 GEL
10 SCR2.06452 GEL
20 SCR4.12904 GEL
50 SCR10.32260 GEL
100 SCR20.64520 GEL
250 SCR51.61300 GEL
500 SCR103.22600 GEL
1000 SCR206.45200 GEL
2000 SCR412.90400 GEL
5000 SCR1,032.26000 GEL
10000 SCR2,064.52000 GEL