Convert SCR to GEL at the real exchange rate

500 Seychellois rupees to Georgian laris

500 scr
98.77 gel

₨1.000 SCR = ₾0.1975 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 SCR0.19754 GEL
5 SCR0.98770 GEL
10 SCR1.97540 GEL
20 SCR3.95080 GEL
50 SCR9.87700 GEL
100 SCR19.75400 GEL
250 SCR49.38500 GEL
500 SCR98.77000 GEL
1000 SCR197.54000 GEL
2000 SCR395.08000 GEL
5000 SCR987.70000 GEL
10000 SCR1,975.40000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Seychellois Rupee
1 GEL5.06226 SCR
5 GEL25.31130 SCR
10 GEL50.62260 SCR
20 GEL101.24520 SCR
50 GEL253.11300 SCR
100 GEL506.22600 SCR
250 GEL1,265.56500 SCR
500 GEL2,531.13000 SCR
1000 GEL5,062.26000 SCR
2000 GEL10,124.52000 SCR
5000 GEL25,311.30000 SCR
10000 GEL50,622.60000 SCR