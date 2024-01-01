Convert SCR to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 Seychellois rupees to Georgian laris

10 scr
1.98 gel

₨1.000 SCR = ₾0.1985 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.2941.4641.6060.95919.533
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5811.7311.8981.13423.096
1 USD0.9360.791183.5661.371.5030.89718.28
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 SCR0.19846 GEL
5 SCR0.99230 GEL
10 SCR1.98460 GEL
20 SCR3.96920 GEL
50 SCR9.92300 GEL
100 SCR19.84600 GEL
250 SCR49.61500 GEL
500 SCR99.23000 GEL
1000 SCR198.46000 GEL
2000 SCR396.92000 GEL
5000 SCR992.30000 GEL
10000 SCR1,984.60000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Seychellois Rupee
1 GEL5.03880 SCR
5 GEL25.19400 SCR
10 GEL50.38800 SCR
20 GEL100.77600 SCR
50 GEL251.94000 SCR
100 GEL503.88000 SCR
250 GEL1,259.70000 SCR
500 GEL2,519.40000 SCR
1000 GEL5,038.80000 SCR
2000 GEL10,077.60000 SCR
5000 GEL25,194.00000 SCR
10000 GEL50,388.00000 SCR