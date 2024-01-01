Convert GEL to RWF at the real exchange rate

Georgian laris to Rwandan francs today

1,000 gel
460,327 rwf

₾1.000 GEL = R₣460.3 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Rwandan Franc
1 GEL460.32700 RWF
5 GEL2,301.63500 RWF
10 GEL4,603.27000 RWF
20 GEL9,206.54000 RWF
50 GEL23,016.35000 RWF
100 GEL46,032.70000 RWF
250 GEL115,081.75000 RWF
500 GEL230,163.50000 RWF
1000 GEL460,327.00000 RWF
2000 GEL920,654.00000 RWF
5000 GEL2,301,635.00000 RWF
10000 GEL4,603,270.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Georgian Lari
1 RWF0.00217 GEL
5 RWF0.01086 GEL
10 RWF0.02172 GEL
20 RWF0.04345 GEL
50 RWF0.10862 GEL
100 RWF0.21724 GEL
250 RWF0.54309 GEL
500 RWF1.08619 GEL
1000 RWF2.17237 GEL
2000 RWF4.34474 GEL
5000 RWF10.86185 GEL
10000 RWF21.72370 GEL