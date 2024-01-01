100 Georgian laris to Nepalese rupees

Convert GEL to NPR at the real exchange rate

100 gel
4,694.27 npr

₾1.000 GEL = ₨46.94 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5851.4661.6120.95919.287
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9041.7331.9061.13322.8
1 USD0.9320.788183.4521.3651.5020.89317.967
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nepalese Rupee
1 GEL46.94270 NPR
5 GEL234.71350 NPR
10 GEL469.42700 NPR
20 GEL938.85400 NPR
50 GEL2,347.13500 NPR
100 GEL4,694.27000 NPR
250 GEL11,735.67500 NPR
500 GEL23,471.35000 NPR
1000 GEL46,942.70000 NPR
2000 GEL93,885.40000 NPR
5000 GEL234,713.50000 NPR
10000 GEL469,427.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 NPR0.02130 GEL
5 NPR0.10651 GEL
10 NPR0.21303 GEL
20 NPR0.42605 GEL
50 NPR1.06513 GEL
100 NPR2.13026 GEL
250 NPR5.32565 GEL
500 NPR10.65130 GEL
1000 NPR21.30260 GEL
2000 NPR42.60520 GEL
5000 NPR106.51300 GEL
10000 NPR213.02600 GEL