Convert GEL to NAD at the real exchange rate

Georgian laris to Namibian dollars today

1,000 gel
6,364.46 nad

₾1.000 GEL = $6.364 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
How to convert Georgian laris to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Namibian Dollar
1 GEL6.36446 NAD
5 GEL31.82230 NAD
10 GEL63.64460 NAD
20 GEL127.28920 NAD
50 GEL318.22300 NAD
100 GEL636.44600 NAD
250 GEL1,591.11500 NAD
500 GEL3,182.23000 NAD
1000 GEL6,364.46000 NAD
2000 GEL12,728.92000 NAD
5000 GEL31,822.30000 NAD
10000 GEL63,644.60000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 NAD0.15712 GEL
5 NAD0.78561 GEL
10 NAD1.57122 GEL
20 NAD3.14244 GEL
50 NAD7.85610 GEL
100 NAD15.71220 GEL
250 NAD39.28050 GEL
500 NAD78.56100 GEL
1000 NAD157.12200 GEL
2000 NAD314.24400 GEL
5000 NAD785.61000 GEL
10000 NAD1,571.22000 GEL