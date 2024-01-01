10 thousand Fijian dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert FJD to TND at the real exchange rate

10,000 fjd
13,937.200 tnd

FJ$1.000 FJD = DT1.394 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.1471.5020.9321.35383.440.7881.366
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0510.0754.5980.0430.075
1 AUD0.66612.08210.6210.90155.5540.5250.91
1 EUR1.07319.4671.61111.45189.510.8461.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 FJD1.39372 TND
5 FJD6.96860 TND
10 FJD13.93720 TND
20 FJD27.87440 TND
50 FJD69.68600 TND
100 FJD139.37200 TND
250 FJD348.43000 TND
500 FJD696.86000 TND
1000 FJD1,393.72000 TND
2000 FJD2,787.44000 TND
5000 FJD6,968.60000 TND
10000 FJD13,937.20000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 TND0.71751 FJD
5 TND3.58753 FJD
10 TND7.17506 FJD
20 TND14.35012 FJD
50 TND35.87530 FJD
100 TND71.75060 FJD
250 TND179.37650 FJD
500 TND358.75300 FJD
1000 TND717.50600 FJD
2000 TND1,435.01200 FJD
5000 TND3,587.53000 FJD
10000 TND7,175.06000 FJD