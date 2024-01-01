10 thousand Fijian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert FJD to MRU at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = UM17.66 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
FJD to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 FJD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.135718.1357
Low17.554417.3344
Average17.805817.7254
Change-1.49%1.18%
1 FJD to MRU stats

The performance of FJD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.1357 and a 30 day low of 17.5544. This means the 30 day average was 17.8058. The change for FJD to MRU was -1.49.

The performance of FJD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.1357 and a 90 day low of 17.3344. This means the 90 day average was 17.7254. The change for FJD to MRU was 1.18.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 FJD17.65590 MRU
5 FJD88.27950 MRU
10 FJD176.55900 MRU
20 FJD353.11800 MRU
50 FJD882.79500 MRU
100 FJD1,765.59000 MRU
250 FJD4,413.97500 MRU
500 FJD8,827.95000 MRU
1000 FJD17,655.90000 MRU
2000 FJD35,311.80000 MRU
5000 FJD88,279.50000 MRU
10000 FJD176,559.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Fijian Dollar
1 MRU0.05664 FJD
5 MRU0.28319 FJD
10 MRU0.56638 FJD
20 MRU1.13277 FJD
50 MRU2.83192 FJD
100 MRU5.66383 FJD
250 MRU14.15958 FJD
500 MRU28.31915 FJD
1000 MRU56.63830 FJD
2000 MRU113.27660 FJD
5000 MRU283.19150 FJD
10000 MRU566.38300 FJD