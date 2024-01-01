1 Fijian dollar to Macanese patacas

Convert FJD to MOP at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = MOP$3.558 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
FJD to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MOP
1 FJD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.66043.6604
Low3.54933.5179
Average3.59873.5886
Change-1.81%0.50%
1 FJD to MOP stats

The performance of FJD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6604 and a 30 day low of 3.5493. This means the 30 day average was 3.5987. The change for FJD to MOP was -1.81.

The performance of FJD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6604 and a 90 day low of 3.5179. This means the 90 day average was 3.5886. The change for FJD to MOP was 0.50.

How to convert Fijian dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 FJD3.55780 MOP
5 FJD17.78900 MOP
10 FJD35.57800 MOP
20 FJD71.15600 MOP
50 FJD177.89000 MOP
100 FJD355.78000 MOP
250 FJD889.45000 MOP
500 FJD1,778.90000 MOP
1000 FJD3,557.80000 MOP
2000 FJD7,115.60000 MOP
5000 FJD17,789.00000 MOP
10000 FJD35,578.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Fijian Dollar
1 MOP0.28107 FJD
5 MOP1.40537 FJD
10 MOP2.81073 FJD
20 MOP5.62146 FJD
50 MOP14.05365 FJD
100 MOP28.10730 FJD
250 MOP70.26825 FJD
500 MOP140.53650 FJD
1000 MOP281.07300 FJD
2000 MOP562.14600 FJD
5000 MOP1,405.36500 FJD
10000 MOP2,810.73000 FJD