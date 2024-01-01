10 Fijian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert FJD to LKR at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Sr130.4 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
FJD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 FJD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High137.7860138.5580
Low129.9810129.9810
Average132.6349133.6911
Change-5.17%-2.35%
1 FJD to LKR stats

The performance of FJD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 137.7860 and a 30 day low of 129.9810. This means the 30 day average was 132.6349. The change for FJD to LKR was -5.17.

The performance of FJD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.5580 and a 90 day low of 129.9810. This means the 90 day average was 133.6911. The change for FJD to LKR was -2.35.

How to convert Fijian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 FJD130.35200 LKR
5 FJD651.76000 LKR
10 FJD1,303.52000 LKR
20 FJD2,607.04000 LKR
50 FJD6,517.60000 LKR
100 FJD13,035.20000 LKR
250 FJD32,588.00000 LKR
500 FJD65,176.00000 LKR
1000 FJD130,352.00000 LKR
2000 FJD260,704.00000 LKR
5000 FJD651,760.00000 LKR
10000 FJD1,303,520.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 LKR0.00767 FJD
5 LKR0.03836 FJD
10 LKR0.07672 FJD
20 LKR0.15343 FJD
50 LKR0.38358 FJD
100 LKR0.76715 FJD
250 LKR1.91789 FJD
500 LKR3.83577 FJD
1000 LKR7.67154 FJD
2000 LKR15.34308 FJD
5000 LKR38.35770 FJD
10000 LKR76.71540 FJD