5,000 Fijian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert FJD to ILS at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₪1.687 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 FJD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72321.7232
Low1.64741.6084
Average1.68981.6707
Change-1.45%4.11%
View full history

1 FJD to ILS stats

The performance of FJD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7232 and a 30 day low of 1.6474. This means the 30 day average was 1.6898. The change for FJD to ILS was -1.45.

The performance of FJD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7232 and a 90 day low of 1.6084. This means the 90 day average was 1.6707. The change for FJD to ILS was 4.11.

Track market ratesView FJD to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8641.5080.9281.32384.0760.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7060.0430.077
1 AUD0.66311.84310.6150.87755.7380.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2581.62611.42690.6380.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 FJD1.68672 ILS
5 FJD8.43360 ILS
10 FJD16.86720 ILS
20 FJD33.73440 ILS
50 FJD84.33600 ILS
100 FJD168.67200 ILS
250 FJD421.68000 ILS
500 FJD843.36000 ILS
1000 FJD1,686.72000 ILS
2000 FJD3,373.44000 ILS
5000 FJD8,433.60000 ILS
10000 FJD16,867.20000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Fijian Dollar
1 ILS0.59287 FJD
5 ILS2.96433 FJD
10 ILS5.92866 FJD
20 ILS11.85732 FJD
50 ILS29.64330 FJD
100 ILS59.28660 FJD
250 ILS148.21650 FJD
500 ILS296.43300 FJD
1000 ILS592.86600 FJD
2000 ILS1,185.73200 FJD
5000 ILS2,964.33000 FJD
10000 ILS5,928.66000 FJD