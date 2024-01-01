500 Fijian dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert FJD to BGN at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = лв0.8067 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 FJD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80680.8068
Low0.79400.7839
Average0.80020.7944
Change1.61%1.67%
View full history

1 FJD to BGN stats

The performance of FJD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8068 and a 30 day low of 0.7940. This means the 30 day average was 0.8002. The change for FJD to BGN was 1.61.

The performance of FJD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8068 and a 90 day low of 0.7839. This means the 90 day average was 0.7944. The change for FJD to BGN was 1.67.

Track market ratesView FJD to BGN chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8221.5070.9281.32384.080.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7180.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.82610.6160.87855.7910.5120.919
1 EUR1.07719.2011.62411.42690.5840.8321.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 FJD0.80675 BGN
5 FJD4.03374 BGN
10 FJD8.06747 BGN
20 FJD16.13494 BGN
50 FJD40.33735 BGN
100 FJD80.67470 BGN
250 FJD201.68675 BGN
500 FJD403.37350 BGN
1000 FJD806.74700 BGN
2000 FJD1,613.49400 BGN
5000 FJD4,033.73500 BGN
10000 FJD8,067.47000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Fijian Dollar
1 BGN1.23955 FJD
5 BGN6.19775 FJD
10 BGN12.39550 FJD
20 BGN24.79100 FJD
50 BGN61.97750 FJD
100 BGN123.95500 FJD
250 BGN309.88750 FJD
500 BGN619.77500 FJD
1000 BGN1,239.55000 FJD
2000 BGN2,479.10000 FJD
5000 BGN6,197.75000 FJD
10000 BGN12,395.50000 FJD