Fijian dollars to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert FJD to AZN at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = man.0.7556 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
FJD to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AZN
1 FJD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77750.7775
Low0.75420.7434
Average0.76420.7603
Change-1.60%1.03%
1 FJD to AZN stats

The performance of FJD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7775 and a 30 day low of 0.7542. This means the 30 day average was 0.7642. The change for FJD to AZN was -1.60.

The performance of FJD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7775 and a 90 day low of 0.7434. This means the 90 day average was 0.7603. The change for FJD to AZN was 1.03.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.81.5080.9281.32384.0810.7721.386
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7240.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.80810.6160.87855.7750.5120.919
1 EUR1.07819.181.62411.42690.5970.8321.493

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 FJD0.75558 AZN
5 FJD3.77790 AZN
10 FJD7.55579 AZN
20 FJD15.11158 AZN
50 FJD37.77895 AZN
100 FJD75.55790 AZN
250 FJD188.89475 AZN
500 FJD377.78950 AZN
1000 FJD755.57900 AZN
2000 FJD1,511.15800 AZN
5000 FJD3,777.89500 AZN
10000 FJD7,555.79000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Fijian Dollar
1 AZN1.32349 FJD
5 AZN6.61745 FJD
10 AZN13.23490 FJD
20 AZN26.46980 FJD
50 AZN66.17450 FJD
100 AZN132.34900 FJD
250 AZN330.87250 FJD
500 AZN661.74500 FJD
1000 AZN1,323.49000 FJD
2000 AZN2,646.98000 FJD
5000 AZN6,617.45000 FJD
10000 AZN13,234.90000 FJD