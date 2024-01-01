1 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Turkish liras

Convert ETB to TRY at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = TL0.2867 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 ETB to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29070.5737
Low0.28370.2837
Average0.28820.3255
Change-1.25%-50.00%
View full history

1 ETB to TRY stats

The performance of ETB to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2907 and a 30 day low of 0.2837. This means the 30 day average was 0.2882. The change for ETB to TRY was -1.25.

The performance of ETB to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5737 and a 90 day low of 0.2837. This means the 90 day average was 0.3255. The change for ETB to TRY was -50.00.

Track market ratesView ETB to TRY chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.5841.4911.6240.93521.55
1 GBP1.20211.295108.871.7931.9511.12425.901
1 USD0.9280.772184.0731.3841.5070.86820.001
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Turkish Lira
1 ETB0.28667 TRY
5 ETB1.43334 TRY
10 ETB2.86668 TRY
20 ETB5.73336 TRY
50 ETB14.33340 TRY
100 ETB28.66680 TRY
250 ETB71.66700 TRY
500 ETB143.33400 TRY
1000 ETB286.66800 TRY
2000 ETB573.33600 TRY
5000 ETB1,433.34000 TRY
10000 ETB2,866.68000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ethiopian Birr
1 TRY3.48835 ETB
5 TRY17.44175 ETB
10 TRY34.88350 ETB
20 TRY69.76700 ETB
50 TRY174.41750 ETB
100 TRY348.83500 ETB
250 TRY872.08750 ETB
500 TRY1,744.17500 ETB
1000 TRY3,488.35000 ETB
2000 TRY6,976.70000 ETB
5000 TRY17,441.75000 ETB
10000 TRY34,883.50000 ETB