Ethiopian birrs to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert ETB to HKD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = $0.06495 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
ETB to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 ETB to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06620.1355
Low0.06430.0643
Average0.06540.0750
Change-1.87%-51.94%
1 ETB to HKD stats

The performance of ETB to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0662 and a 30 day low of 0.0643. This means the 30 day average was 0.0654. The change for ETB to HKD was -1.87.

The performance of ETB to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1355 and a 90 day low of 0.0643. This means the 90 day average was 0.0750. The change for ETB to HKD was -51.94.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ETB0.06495 HKD
5 ETB0.32474 HKD
10 ETB0.64949 HKD
20 ETB1.29898 HKD
50 ETB3.24744 HKD
100 ETB6.49488 HKD
250 ETB16.23720 HKD
500 ETB32.47440 HKD
1000 ETB64.94880 HKD
2000 ETB129.89760 HKD
5000 ETB324.74400 HKD
10000 ETB649.48800 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
100 HKD1,539.68000 ETB
200 HKD3,079.36000 ETB
300 HKD4,619.04000 ETB
500 HKD7,698.40000 ETB
1000 HKD15,396.80000 ETB
2000 HKD30,793.60000 ETB
2500 HKD38,492.00000 ETB
3000 HKD46,190.40000 ETB
4000 HKD61,587.20000 ETB
5000 HKD76,984.00000 ETB
10000 HKD153,968.00000 ETB
20000 HKD307,936.00000 ETB