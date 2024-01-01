500 Ethiopian birrs to Hong Kong dollars
Convert ETB to HKD at the real exchange rate
ETB to HKD conversion chart
1 ETB = 0.06495 HKD
0
|1 ETB to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0662
|0.1355
|Low
|0.0643
|0.0643
|Average
|0.0654
|0.0750
|Change
|-1.87%
|-51.94%
|View full history
1 ETB to HKD stats
The performance of ETB to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0662 and a 30 day low of 0.0643. This means the 30 day average was 0.0654. The change for ETB to HKD was -1.87.
The performance of ETB to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1355 and a 90 day low of 0.0643. This means the 90 day average was 0.0750. The change for ETB to HKD was -51.94.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
|100 HKD
|1,539.68000 ETB
|200 HKD
|3,079.36000 ETB
|300 HKD
|4,619.04000 ETB
|500 HKD
|7,698.40000 ETB
|1000 HKD
|15,396.80000 ETB
|2000 HKD
|30,793.60000 ETB
|2500 HKD
|38,492.00000 ETB
|3000 HKD
|46,190.40000 ETB
|4000 HKD
|61,587.20000 ETB
|5000 HKD
|76,984.00000 ETB
|10000 HKD
|153,968.00000 ETB
|20000 HKD
|307,936.00000 ETB