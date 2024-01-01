250 Egyptian pounds to East Caribbean dollars

Convert EGP to XCD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = $0.05540 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:09
EGP to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XCD
1 EGP to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05600.0560
Low0.05540.0547
Average0.05570.0555
Change-0.17%-0.84%
1 EGP to XCD stats

The performance of EGP to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0560 and a 30 day low of 0.0554. This means the 30 day average was 0.0557. The change for EGP to XCD was -0.17.

The performance of EGP to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0560 and a 90 day low of 0.0547. This means the 90 day average was 0.0555. The change for EGP to XCD was -0.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3840.7721.50884.0833.67334.296
1 EUR1.07711.490.8321.62390.5373.95536.928
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.762.65424.783
1 GBP1.2951.2031.79211.952108.8754.75644.408

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / East Caribbean Dollar
1 EGP0.05540 XCD
5 EGP0.27698 XCD
10 EGP0.55396 XCD
20 EGP1.10792 XCD
50 EGP2.76980 XCD
100 EGP5.53959 XCD
250 EGP13.84898 XCD
500 EGP27.69795 XCD
1000 EGP55.39590 XCD
2000 EGP110.79180 XCD
5000 EGP276.97950 XCD
10000 EGP553.95900 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 XCD18.05190 EGP
5 XCD90.25950 EGP
10 XCD180.51900 EGP
20 XCD361.03800 EGP
50 XCD902.59500 EGP
100 XCD1,805.19000 EGP
250 XCD4,512.97500 EGP
500 XCD9,025.95000 EGP
1000 XCD18,051.90000 EGP
2000 XCD36,103.80000 EGP
5000 XCD90,259.50000 EGP
10000 XCD180,519.00000 EGP