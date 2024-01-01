10 Egyptian pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert EGP to UAH at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₴0.8415 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
EGP to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 EGP to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85020.8512
Low0.84150.8253
Average0.84550.8423
Change-0.50%-0.81%
1 EGP to UAH stats

The performance of EGP to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8502 and a 30 day low of 0.8415. This means the 30 day average was 0.8455. The change for EGP to UAH was -0.50.

The performance of EGP to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8512 and a 90 day low of 0.8253. This means the 90 day average was 0.8423. The change for EGP to UAH was -0.81.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 EGP0.84149 UAH
5 EGP4.20744 UAH
10 EGP8.41488 UAH
20 EGP16.82976 UAH
50 EGP42.07440 UAH
100 EGP84.14880 UAH
250 EGP210.37200 UAH
500 EGP420.74400 UAH
1000 EGP841.48800 UAH
2000 EGP1,682.97600 UAH
5000 EGP4,207.44000 UAH
10000 EGP8,414.88000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Egyptian Pound
1 UAH1.18837 EGP
5 UAH5.94185 EGP
10 UAH11.88370 EGP
20 UAH23.76740 EGP
50 UAH59.41850 EGP
100 UAH118.83700 EGP
250 UAH297.09250 EGP
500 UAH594.18500 EGP
1000 UAH1,188.37000 EGP
2000 UAH2,376.74000 EGP
5000 UAH5,941.85000 EGP
10000 UAH11,883.70000 EGP