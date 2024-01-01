2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Egyptian pounds

Convert UAH to EGP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = E£1.190 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:56
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 UAH to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.18981.2116
Low1.17621.1749
Average1.18301.1875
Change0.53%0.67%
1 UAH to EGP stats

The performance of UAH to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1898 and a 30 day low of 1.1762. This means the 30 day average was 1.1830. The change for UAH to EGP was 0.53.

The performance of UAH to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2116 and a 90 day low of 1.1749. This means the 90 day average was 1.1875. The change for UAH to EGP was 0.67.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Egyptian Pound
1 UAH1.18970 EGP
5 UAH5.94850 EGP
10 UAH11.89700 EGP
20 UAH23.79400 EGP
50 UAH59.48500 EGP
100 UAH118.97000 EGP
250 UAH297.42500 EGP
500 UAH594.85000 EGP
1000 UAH1,189.70000 EGP
2000 UAH2,379.40000 EGP
5000 UAH5,948.50000 EGP
10000 UAH11,897.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 EGP0.84055 UAH
5 EGP4.20274 UAH
10 EGP8.40548 UAH
20 EGP16.81096 UAH
50 EGP42.02740 UAH
100 EGP84.05480 UAH
250 EGP210.13700 UAH
500 EGP420.27400 UAH
1000 EGP840.54800 UAH
2000 EGP1,681.09600 UAH
5000 EGP4,202.74000 UAH
10000 EGP8,405.48000 UAH