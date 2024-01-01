5 Egyptian pounds to Norwegian kroner

Convert EGP to NOK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = kr0.2253 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
EGP to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 EGP to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22530.2283
Low0.21350.2135
Average0.22060.2203
Change4.52%-1.32%
1 EGP to NOK stats

The performance of EGP to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2253 and a 30 day low of 0.2135. This means the 30 day average was 0.2206. The change for EGP to NOK was 4.52.

The performance of EGP to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2283 and a 90 day low of 0.2135. This means the 90 day average was 0.2203. The change for EGP to NOK was -1.32.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.083.67334.264
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6213.95936.93
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7912.65624.773
1 GBP1.2971.2041.79411.951109.0644.76444.446

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Norwegian Krone
1 EGP0.22526 NOK
5 EGP1.12628 NOK
10 EGP2.25255 NOK
20 EGP4.50510 NOK
50 EGP11.26275 NOK
100 EGP22.52550 NOK
250 EGP56.31375 NOK
500 EGP112.62750 NOK
1000 EGP225.25500 NOK
2000 EGP450.51000 NOK
5000 EGP1,126.27500 NOK
10000 EGP2,252.55000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 NOK4.43941 EGP
5 NOK22.19705 EGP
10 NOK44.39410 EGP
20 NOK88.78820 EGP
50 NOK221.97050 EGP
100 NOK443.94100 EGP
250 NOK1,109.85250 EGP
500 NOK2,219.70500 EGP
1000 NOK4,439.41000 EGP
2000 NOK8,878.82000 EGP
5000 NOK22,197.05000 EGP
10000 NOK44,394.10000 EGP