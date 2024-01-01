10 Egyptian pounds to Jersey pounds

Convert EGP to JEP at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = £0.01580 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:16
EGP to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JEP
1 EGP to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01580.0161
Low0.01530.0153
Average0.01570.0157
Change2.64%-1.82%
1 EGP to JEP stats

The performance of EGP to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0158 and a 30 day low of 0.0153. This means the 30 day average was 0.0157. The change for EGP to JEP was 2.64.

The performance of EGP to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0161 and a 90 day low of 0.0153. This means the 90 day average was 0.0157. The change for EGP to JEP was -1.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0743.67334.261
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6533.9636.941
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8112.65724.781
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.1244.76744.468

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jersey pound
1 EGP0.01580 JEP
5 EGP0.07901 JEP
10 EGP0.15802 JEP
20 EGP0.31605 JEP
50 EGP0.79011 JEP
100 EGP1.58023 JEP
250 EGP3.95057 JEP
500 EGP7.90115 JEP
1000 EGP15.80230 JEP
2000 EGP31.60460 JEP
5000 EGP79.01150 JEP
10000 EGP158.02300 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Egyptian Pound
1 JEP63.28180 EGP
5 JEP316.40900 EGP
10 JEP632.81800 EGP
20 JEP1,265.63600 EGP
50 JEP3,164.09000 EGP
100 JEP6,328.18000 EGP
250 JEP15,820.45000 EGP
500 JEP31,640.90000 EGP
1000 JEP63,281.80000 EGP
2000 JEP126,563.60000 EGP
5000 JEP316,409.00000 EGP
10000 JEP632,818.00000 EGP