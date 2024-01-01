10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Haitian gourdes

Convert EGP to HTG at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = G2.687 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
EGP to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HTG
1 EGP to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.72862.7286
Low2.68742.6617
Average2.70902.7029
Change-0.63%-1.41%
1 EGP to HTG stats

The performance of EGP to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7286 and a 30 day low of 2.6874. This means the 30 day average was 2.7090. The change for EGP to HTG was -0.63.

The performance of EGP to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7286 and a 90 day low of 2.6617. This means the 90 day average was 2.7029. The change for EGP to HTG was -1.41.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Haitian Gourde
1 EGP2.68738 HTG
5 EGP13.43690 HTG
10 EGP26.87380 HTG
20 EGP53.74760 HTG
50 EGP134.36900 HTG
100 EGP268.73800 HTG
250 EGP671.84500 HTG
500 EGP1,343.69000 HTG
1000 EGP2,687.38000 HTG
2000 EGP5,374.76000 HTG
5000 EGP13,436.90000 HTG
10000 EGP26,873.80000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Egyptian Pound
1 HTG0.37211 EGP
5 HTG1.86055 EGP
10 HTG3.72110 EGP
20 HTG7.44220 EGP
50 HTG18.60550 EGP
100 HTG37.21100 EGP
250 HTG93.02750 EGP
500 HTG186.05500 EGP
1000 HTG372.11000 EGP
2000 HTG744.22000 EGP
5000 HTG1,860.55000 EGP
10000 HTG3,721.10000 EGP