E£1.000 EGP = Q0.1587 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:00
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GTQ
1 EGP to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16020.1604
Low0.15860.1568
Average0.15940.1591
Change-0.10%-1.07%
1 EGP to GTQ stats

The performance of EGP to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1602 and a 30 day low of 0.1586. This means the 30 day average was 0.1594. The change for EGP to GTQ was -0.10.

The performance of EGP to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1604 and a 90 day low of 0.1568. This means the 90 day average was 0.1591. The change for EGP to GTQ was -1.07.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 EGP0.15866 GTQ
5 EGP0.79329 GTQ
10 EGP1.58657 GTQ
20 EGP3.17314 GTQ
50 EGP7.93285 GTQ
100 EGP15.86570 GTQ
250 EGP39.66425 GTQ
500 EGP79.32850 GTQ
1000 EGP158.65700 GTQ
2000 EGP317.31400 GTQ
5000 EGP793.28500 GTQ
10000 EGP1,586.57000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Egyptian Pound
1 GTQ6.30292 EGP
5 GTQ31.51460 EGP
10 GTQ63.02920 EGP
20 GTQ126.05840 EGP
50 GTQ315.14600 EGP
100 GTQ630.29200 EGP
250 GTQ1,575.73000 EGP
500 GTQ3,151.46000 EGP
1000 GTQ6,302.92000 EGP
2000 GTQ12,605.84000 EGP
5000 GTQ31,514.60000 EGP
10000 GTQ63,029.20000 EGP