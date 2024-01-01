1 Egyptian pound to Danish kroner

Convert EGP to DKK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = kr0.1420 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
EGP to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 EGP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14200.1428
Low0.13680.1367
Average0.14000.1393
Change2.91%-0.23%
1 EGP to DKK stats

The performance of EGP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1420 and a 30 day low of 0.1368. This means the 30 day average was 0.1400. The change for EGP to DKK was 2.91.

The performance of EGP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1428 and a 90 day low of 0.1367. This means the 90 day average was 0.1393. The change for EGP to DKK was -0.23.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0763.67334.261
1 EUR1.07911.4910.8311.6290.6763.96136.95
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.8122.65724.781
1 GBP1.2991.2041.79511.951109.1774.7744.49

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Danish Krone
1 EGP0.14198 DKK
5 EGP0.70987 DKK
10 EGP1.41975 DKK
20 EGP2.83950 DKK
50 EGP7.09875 DKK
100 EGP14.19750 DKK
250 EGP35.49375 DKK
500 EGP70.98750 DKK
1000 EGP141.97500 DKK
2000 EGP283.95000 DKK
5000 EGP709.87500 DKK
10000 EGP1,419.75000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 DKK7.04351 EGP
5 DKK35.21755 EGP
10 DKK70.43510 EGP
20 DKK140.87020 EGP
50 DKK352.17550 EGP
100 DKK704.35100 EGP
250 DKK1,760.87750 EGP
500 DKK3,521.75500 EGP
1000 DKK7,043.51000 EGP
2000 DKK14,087.02000 EGP
5000 DKK35,217.55000 EGP
10000 DKK70,435.10000 EGP