10 thousand Danish kroner to Egyptian pounds

Convert DKK to EGP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = E£7.051 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:22
DKK to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 DKK to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.30807.3178
Low7.05157.0050
Average7.14567.1780
Change-2.72%0.35%
1 DKK to EGP stats

The performance of DKK to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3080 and a 30 day low of 7.0515. This means the 30 day average was 7.1456. The change for DKK to EGP was -2.72.

The performance of DKK to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3178 and a 90 day low of 7.0050. This means the 90 day average was 7.1780. The change for DKK to EGP was 0.35.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 DKK7.05147 EGP
5 DKK35.25735 EGP
10 DKK70.51470 EGP
20 DKK141.02940 EGP
50 DKK352.57350 EGP
100 DKK705.14700 EGP
250 DKK1,762.86750 EGP
500 DKK3,525.73500 EGP
1000 DKK7,051.47000 EGP
2000 DKK14,102.94000 EGP
5000 DKK35,257.35000 EGP
10000 DKK70,514.70000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Danish Krone
1 EGP0.14181 DKK
5 EGP0.70907 DKK
10 EGP1.41814 DKK
20 EGP2.83628 DKK
50 EGP7.09070 DKK
100 EGP14.18140 DKK
250 EGP35.45350 DKK
500 EGP70.90700 DKK
1000 EGP141.81400 DKK
2000 EGP283.62800 DKK
5000 EGP709.07000 DKK
10000 EGP1,418.14000 DKK