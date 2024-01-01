500 Egyptian pounds to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert EGP to CVE at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Esc2.103 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
EGP to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CVE
1 EGP to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10302.1172
Low2.03532.0300
Average2.07712.0675
Change2.79%-0.30%
1 EGP to CVE stats

The performance of EGP to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1030 and a 30 day low of 2.0353. This means the 30 day average was 2.0771. The change for EGP to CVE was 2.79.

The performance of EGP to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1172 and a 90 day low of 2.0300. This means the 90 day average was 2.0675. The change for EGP to CVE was -0.30.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 EGP2.10297 CVE
5 EGP10.51485 CVE
10 EGP21.02970 CVE
20 EGP42.05940 CVE
50 EGP105.14850 CVE
100 EGP210.29700 CVE
250 EGP525.74250 CVE
500 EGP1,051.48500 CVE
1000 EGP2,102.97000 CVE
2000 EGP4,205.94000 CVE
5000 EGP10,514.85000 CVE
10000 EGP21,029.70000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Egyptian Pound
1 CVE0.47552 EGP
5 CVE2.37759 EGP
10 CVE4.75518 EGP
20 CVE9.51036 EGP
50 CVE23.77590 EGP
100 CVE47.55180 EGP
250 CVE118.87950 EGP
500 CVE237.75900 EGP
1000 CVE475.51800 EGP
2000 CVE951.03600 EGP
5000 CVE2,377.59000 EGP
10000 CVE4,755.18000 EGP