1 Algerian dinar to Saint Helena pounds

Convert DZD to SHP at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = £0.005788 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:27
DZD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SHP
1 DZD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00580.0059
Low0.00560.0056
Average0.00570.0057
Change2.34%-0.07%
1 DZD to SHP stats

The performance of DZD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0058 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0057. The change for DZD to SHP was 2.34.

The performance of DZD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0059 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0057. The change for DZD to SHP was -0.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.6551.4911.6190.93621.536
1 GBP1.20311.297109.061.7931.9481.12525.908
1 USD0.9270.771184.0761.3821.5010.86819.973
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 DZD0.00579 SHP
5 DZD0.02894 SHP
10 DZD0.05788 SHP
20 DZD0.11577 SHP
50 DZD0.28942 SHP
100 DZD0.57885 SHP
250 DZD1.44712 SHP
500 DZD2.89424 SHP
1000 DZD5.78848 SHP
2000 DZD11.57696 SHP
5000 DZD28.94240 SHP
10000 DZD57.88480 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 SHP172.75700 DZD
5 SHP863.78500 DZD
10 SHP1,727.57000 DZD
20 SHP3,455.14000 DZD
50 SHP8,637.85000 DZD
100 SHP17,275.70000 DZD
250 SHP43,189.25000 DZD
500 SHP86,378.50000 DZD
1000 SHP172,757.00000 DZD
2000 SHP345,514.00000 DZD
5000 SHP863,785.00000 DZD
10000 SHP1,727,570.00000 DZD