1 Algerian dinar to Saint Helena pounds

Convert DZD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 dzd
0.01 shp

1.00000 DZD = 0.00585 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693251.1053591.98091.465091.629710.9282718.7016
1 GBP1.1503211.27145105.8031.685241.87461.0678121.5119
1 USD0.904750.786504183.21431.325451.474380.839816.9192
1 INR0.01087180.009451540.012017210.01592820.01771790.0100920.203321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 DZD0.00585 SHP
5 DZD0.02927 SHP
10 DZD0.05855 SHP
20 DZD0.11710 SHP
50 DZD0.29275 SHP
100 DZD0.58549 SHP
250 DZD1.46373 SHP
500 DZD2.92746 SHP
1000 DZD5.85492 SHP
2000 DZD11.70984 SHP
5000 DZD29.27460 SHP
10000 DZD58.54920 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 SHP170.79600 DZD
5 SHP853.98000 DZD
10 SHP1707.96000 DZD
20 SHP3415.92000 DZD
50 SHP8539.80000 DZD
100 SHP17079.60000 DZD
250 SHP42699.00000 DZD
500 SHP85398.00000 DZD
1000 SHP170796.00000 DZD
2000 SHP341592.00000 DZD
5000 SHP853980.00000 DZD
10000 SHP1707960.00000 DZD