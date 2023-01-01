20 Algerian dinars to Saint Helena pounds

1.00000 DZD = 0.00586 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
1 EUR10.869581.1051591.96431.464931.629650.92834518.698
1 GBP1.1499811.27095105.7611.684711.874141.0675821.5032
1 USD0.904850.786813183.21431.325551.47460.8399516.919
1 INR0.01087380.009455260.012017210.01592940.01772050.01009380.203318

How to convert Algerian dinars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 DZD0.00586 SHP
5 DZD0.02929 SHP
10 DZD0.05857 SHP
20 DZD0.11714 SHP
50 DZD0.29286 SHP
100 DZD0.58572 SHP
250 DZD1.46431 SHP
500 DZD2.92861 SHP
1000 DZD5.85723 SHP
2000 DZD11.71446 SHP
5000 DZD29.28615 SHP
10000 DZD58.57230 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 SHP170.72900 DZD
5 SHP853.64500 DZD
10 SHP1707.29000 DZD
20 SHP3414.58000 DZD
50 SHP8536.45000 DZD
100 SHP17072.90000 DZD
250 SHP42682.25000 DZD
500 SHP85364.50000 DZD
1000 SHP170729.00000 DZD
2000 SHP341458.00000 DZD
5000 SHP853645.00000 DZD
10000 SHP1707290.00000 DZD