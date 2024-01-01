1 Saint Helena pound to Algerian dinars

Convert SHP to DZD at the real exchange rate

1 shp
170.81 dzd

1.00000 SHP = 170.80900 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 SHP170.80900 DZD
5 SHP854.04500 DZD
10 SHP1708.09000 DZD
20 SHP3416.18000 DZD
50 SHP8540.45000 DZD
100 SHP17080.90000 DZD
250 SHP42702.25000 DZD
500 SHP85404.50000 DZD
1000 SHP170809.00000 DZD
2000 SHP341618.00000 DZD
5000 SHP854045.00000 DZD
10000 SHP1708090.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 DZD0.00585 SHP
5 DZD0.02927 SHP
10 DZD0.05854 SHP
20 DZD0.11709 SHP
50 DZD0.29272 SHP
100 DZD0.58545 SHP
250 DZD1.46362 SHP
500 DZD2.92724 SHP
1000 DZD5.85448 SHP
2000 DZD11.70896 SHP
5000 DZD29.27240 SHP
10000 DZD58.54480 SHP