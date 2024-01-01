250 Algerian dinars to Mauritian rupees

Convert DZD to MUR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₨0.3460 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
DZD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 DZD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35060.3506
Low0.34440.3436
Average0.34750.3468
Change0.24%-0.73%
1 DZD to MUR stats

The performance of DZD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3506 and a 30 day low of 0.3444. This means the 30 day average was 0.3475. The change for DZD to MUR was 0.24.

The performance of DZD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3506 and a 90 day low of 0.3436. This means the 90 day average was 0.3468. The change for DZD to MUR was -0.73.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 DZD0.34596 MUR
5 DZD1.72980 MUR
10 DZD3.45959 MUR
20 DZD6.91918 MUR
50 DZD17.29795 MUR
100 DZD34.59590 MUR
250 DZD86.48975 MUR
500 DZD172.97950 MUR
1000 DZD345.95900 MUR
2000 DZD691.91800 MUR
5000 DZD1,729.79500 MUR
10000 DZD3,459.59000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 MUR2.89051 DZD
5 MUR14.45255 DZD
10 MUR28.90510 DZD
20 MUR57.81020 DZD
50 MUR144.52550 DZD
100 MUR289.05100 DZD
250 MUR722.62750 DZD
500 MUR1,445.25500 DZD
1000 MUR2,890.51000 DZD
2000 MUR5,781.02000 DZD
5000 MUR14,452.55000 DZD
10000 MUR28,905.10000 DZD