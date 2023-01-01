250 Algerian dinars to Mauritian rupees

Convert DZD to MUR at the real exchange rate

250 dzd
82.51 mur

1.00000 DZD = 0.33002 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8690751.1052591.96341.465341.62860.9274918.7195
1 GBP1.1506511.2718105.8211.686151.874011.0672221.5403
1 USD0.904750.786287183.2061.32581.473510.8391516.9369
1 INR0.01087390.009449890.012018410.01593390.01770920.01008520.203554

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 DZD0.33002 MUR
5 DZD1.65011 MUR
10 DZD3.30022 MUR
20 DZD6.60044 MUR
50 DZD16.50110 MUR
100 DZD33.00220 MUR
250 DZD82.50550 MUR
500 DZD165.01100 MUR
1000 DZD330.02200 MUR
2000 DZD660.04400 MUR
5000 DZD1650.11000 MUR
10000 DZD3300.22000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 MUR3.03010 DZD
5 MUR15.15050 DZD
10 MUR30.30100 DZD
20 MUR60.60200 DZD
50 MUR151.50500 DZD
100 MUR303.01000 DZD
250 MUR757.52500 DZD
500 MUR1515.05000 DZD
1000 MUR3030.10000 DZD
2000 MUR6060.20000 DZD
5000 MUR15150.50000 DZD
10000 MUR30301.00000 DZD