Algerian dinar to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Mauritian rupees is currently 0,354 today, reflecting a 0.293% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.021% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,354 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,341 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -3.239% decrease in value.