Cape Verdean escudos to Fijian dollars today

Convert CVE to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
22.33 fjd

1.00000 CVE = 0.02233 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086190.38441.494261.676730.964918.7293
1 GBP1.1437711.24225103.3791.709091.917791.1036321.422
1 USD0.920750.804991183.21921.37581.543810.888417.2445
1 INR0.01106390.009673140.012016510.01653220.01855110.01067540.207218

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Fijian Dollar
1 CVE0.02233 FJD
5 CVE0.11166 FJD
10 CVE0.22331 FJD
20 CVE0.44663 FJD
50 CVE1.11657 FJD
100 CVE2.23313 FJD
250 CVE5.58282 FJD
500 CVE11.16565 FJD
1000 CVE22.33130 FJD
2000 CVE44.66260 FJD
5000 CVE111.65650 FJD
10000 CVE223.31300 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 FJD44.78010 CVE
5 FJD223.90050 CVE
10 FJD447.80100 CVE
20 FJD895.60200 CVE
50 FJD2239.00500 CVE
100 FJD4478.01000 CVE
250 FJD11195.02500 CVE
500 FJD22390.05000 CVE
1000 FJD44780.10000 CVE
2000 FJD89560.20000 CVE
5000 FJD223900.50000 CVE
10000 FJD447801.00000 CVE