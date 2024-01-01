100 Fijian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert FJD to CVE at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Esc45.63 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:06
FJD to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CVE
1 FJD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.655045.6550
Low44.919344.3829
Average45.291944.9643
Change1.45%1.66%
1 FJD to CVE stats

The performance of FJD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.6550 and a 30 day low of 44.9193. This means the 30 day average was 45.2919. The change for FJD to CVE was 1.45.

The performance of FJD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.6550 and a 90 day low of 44.3829. This means the 90 day average was 44.9643. The change for FJD to CVE was 1.66.

How to convert Fijian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 FJD45.62660 CVE
5 FJD228.13300 CVE
10 FJD456.26600 CVE
20 FJD912.53200 CVE
50 FJD2,281.33000 CVE
100 FJD4,562.66000 CVE
250 FJD11,406.65000 CVE
500 FJD22,813.30000 CVE
1000 FJD45,626.60000 CVE
2000 FJD91,253.20000 CVE
5000 FJD228,133.00000 CVE
10000 FJD456,266.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Fijian Dollar
1 CVE0.02192 FJD
5 CVE0.10958 FJD
10 CVE0.21917 FJD
20 CVE0.43834 FJD
50 CVE1.09585 FJD
100 CVE2.19170 FJD
250 CVE5.47925 FJD
500 CVE10.95850 FJD
1000 CVE21.91700 FJD
2000 CVE43.83400 FJD
5000 CVE109.58500 FJD
10000 CVE219.17000 FJD