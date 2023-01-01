Cape Verdean escudos to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert CVE to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
5,211.95 crc

1.00000 CVE = 5.21195 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086190.38441.494261.676730.964918.7293
1 GBP1.1437711.24225103.3791.709091.917791.1036321.422
1 USD0.920750.804991183.21921.37581.543810.888417.2445
1 INR0.01106390.009673140.012016510.01653220.01855110.01067540.207218

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Costa Rican Colón
1 CVE5.21195 CRC
5 CVE26.05975 CRC
10 CVE52.11950 CRC
20 CVE104.23900 CRC
50 CVE260.59750 CRC
100 CVE521.19500 CRC
250 CVE1302.98750 CRC
500 CVE2605.97500 CRC
1000 CVE5211.95000 CRC
2000 CVE10423.90000 CRC
5000 CVE26059.75000 CRC
10000 CVE52119.50000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CRC0.19187 CVE
5 CRC0.95934 CVE
10 CRC1.91867 CVE
20 CRC3.83734 CVE
50 CRC9.59335 CVE
100 CRC19.18670 CVE
250 CRC47.96675 CVE
500 CRC95.93350 CVE
1000 CRC191.86700 CVE
2000 CRC383.73400 CVE
5000 CRC959.33500 CVE
10000 CRC1918.67000 CVE