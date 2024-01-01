Cape Verdean escudos to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert CVE to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
5,145.47 crc

Esc1.000 CVE = ₡5.145 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Costa Rican Colón
1 CVE5,14547 CRC
5 CVE25,72735 CRC
10 CVE51,45470 CRC
20 CVE102,90940 CRC
50 CVE257,27350 CRC
100 CVE514,54700 CRC
250 CVE1.286,36750 CRC
500 CVE2.572,73500 CRC
1000 CVE5.145,47000 CRC
2000 CVE10.290,94000 CRC
5000 CVE25.727,35000 CRC
10000 CVE51.454,70000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CRC0,19435 CVE
5 CRC0,97173 CVE
10 CRC1,94346 CVE
20 CRC3,88692 CVE
50 CRC9,71730 CVE
100 CRC19,43460 CVE
250 CRC48,58650 CVE
500 CRC97,17300 CVE
1000 CRC194,34600 CVE
2000 CRC388,69200 CVE
5000 CRC971,73000 CVE
10000 CRC1.943,46000 CVE