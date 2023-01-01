500 Belize dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BZD to PEN at the real exchange rate

500 bzd
933.11 pen

1.00000 BZD = 1.86621 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD119.00071.358483.4321.342150.7969081.520451.63372
1 ZAR0.052629610.07149214.3910.07063690.0419410.08002070.0859821
1 CAD0.7361613.9876161.41930.9880370.5866521.119291.20268
1 INR0.01198580.2277390.016281510.01608680.009551590.01822380.0195815

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BZD1.86621 PEN
5 BZD9.33105 PEN
10 BZD18.66210 PEN
20 BZD37.32420 PEN
50 BZD93.31050 PEN
100 BZD186.62100 PEN
250 BZD466.55250 PEN
500 BZD933.10500 PEN
1000 BZD1866.21000 PEN
2000 BZD3732.42000 PEN
5000 BZD9331.05000 PEN
10000 BZD18662.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Belize Dollar
1 PEN0.53585 BZD
5 PEN2.67923 BZD
10 PEN5.35846 BZD
20 PEN10.71692 BZD
50 PEN26.79230 BZD
100 PEN53.58460 BZD
250 PEN133.96150 BZD
500 PEN267.92300 BZD
1000 PEN535.84600 BZD
2000 PEN1071.69200 BZD
5000 PEN2679.23000 BZD
10000 PEN5358.46000 BZD