100 Belize dollars to Georgian laris

Convert BZD to GEL at the real exchange rate

100 bzd
132.91 gel

1.00000 BZD = 1.32914 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Belize dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BZD1.32914 GEL
5 BZD6.64570 GEL
10 BZD13.29140 GEL
20 BZD26.58280 GEL
50 BZD66.45700 GEL
100 BZD132.91400 GEL
250 BZD332.28500 GEL
500 BZD664.57000 GEL
1000 BZD1329.14000 GEL
2000 BZD2658.28000 GEL
5000 BZD6645.70000 GEL
10000 BZD13291.40000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belize Dollar
1 GEL0.75237 BZD
5 GEL3.76184 BZD
10 GEL7.52368 BZD
20 GEL15.04736 BZD
50 GEL37.61840 BZD
100 GEL75.23680 BZD
250 GEL188.09200 BZD
500 GEL376.18400 BZD
1000 GEL752.36800 BZD
2000 GEL1504.73600 BZD
5000 GEL3761.84000 BZD
10000 GEL7523.68000 BZD