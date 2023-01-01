1 Belize dollar to Bahraini dinars

Convert BZD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 bzd
0.188 bhd

1.00000 BZD = 0.18802 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BZD0.18802 BHD
5 BZD0.94008 BHD
10 BZD1.88017 BHD
20 BZD3.76034 BHD
50 BZD9.40085 BHD
100 BZD18.80170 BHD
250 BZD47.00425 BHD
500 BZD94.00850 BHD
1000 BZD188.01700 BHD
2000 BZD376.03400 BHD
5000 BZD940.08500 BHD
10000 BZD1880.17000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Belize Dollar
1 BHD5.31866 BZD
5 BHD26.59330 BZD
10 BHD53.18660 BZD
20 BHD106.37320 BZD
50 BHD265.93300 BZD
100 BHD531.86600 BZD
250 BHD1329.66500 BZD
500 BHD2659.33000 BZD
1000 BHD5318.66000 BZD
2000 BHD10637.32000 BZD
5000 BHD26593.30000 BZD
10000 BHD53186.60000 BZD