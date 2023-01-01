10 Belarusian rubles to South Korean wons

Convert BYN to KRW at the real exchange rate

10 byn
3,999 krw

1.00000 BYN = 399.94900 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.35841.342151.520451.633720.92910.79690819.0007
1 CAD0.7361610.9880371.119291.202680.6839730.58665213.9876
1 SGD0.7450731.0121111.132851.217240.6922540.59375514.1569
1 AUD0.65770.893420.88273211.07450.6110750.52412612.4968

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / South Korean Won
1 BYN399.94900 KRW
5 BYN1999.74500 KRW
10 BYN3999.49000 KRW
20 BYN7998.98000 KRW
50 BYN19997.45000 KRW
100 BYN39994.90000 KRW
250 BYN99987.25000 KRW
500 BYN199974.50000 KRW
1000 BYN399949.00000 KRW
2000 BYN799898.00000 KRW
5000 BYN1999745.00000 KRW
10000 BYN3999490.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Belarusian Ruble
1 KRW0.00250 BYN
5 KRW0.01250 BYN
10 KRW0.02500 BYN
20 KRW0.05001 BYN
50 KRW0.12502 BYN
100 KRW0.25003 BYN
250 KRW0.62508 BYN
500 KRW1.25016 BYN
1000 KRW2.50032 BYN
2000 KRW5.00064 BYN
5000 KRW12.50160 BYN
10000 KRW25.00320 BYN