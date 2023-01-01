5 Bhutanese ngultrums to Thai bahts

1.00000 BTN = 0.42637 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Thai Baht
1 BTN0.42637 THB
5 BTN2.13187 THB
10 BTN4.26374 THB
20 BTN8.52748 THB
50 BTN21.31870 THB
100 BTN42.63740 THB
250 BTN106.59350 THB
500 BTN213.18700 THB
1000 BTN426.37400 THB
2000 BTN852.74800 THB
5000 BTN2131.87000 THB
10000 BTN4263.74000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 THB2.34536 BTN
5 THB11.72680 BTN
10 THB23.45360 BTN
20 THB46.90720 BTN
50 THB117.26800 BTN
100 THB234.53600 BTN
250 THB586.34000 BTN
500 THB1172.68000 BTN
1000 THB2345.36000 BTN
2000 THB4690.72000 BTN
5000 THB11726.80000 BTN
10000 THB23453.60000 BTN