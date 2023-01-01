Bahraini dinars to Saudi riyals today

1000 bhd
9947.48 sar

1.00000 BHD = 9.94748 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084790.28761.488861.673270.9652518.737
1 GBP1.1426611.23945103.1691.701271.911991.1029521.4101
1 USD0.92190.806809183.23741.37261.542610.8898517.2739
1 INR0.01107570.009692870.012013810.01649020.01853270.01069050.207526

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 BHD9.94748 SAR
5 BHD49.73740 SAR
10 BHD99.47480 SAR
20 BHD198.94960 SAR
50 BHD497.37400 SAR
100 BHD994.74800 SAR
250 BHD2486.87000 SAR
500 BHD4973.74000 SAR
1000 BHD9947.48000 SAR
2000 BHD19894.96000 SAR
5000 BHD49737.40000 SAR
10000 BHD99474.80000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bahraini Dinar
1 SAR0.10053 BHD
5 SAR0.50264 BHD
10 SAR1.00528 BHD
20 SAR2.01056 BHD
50 SAR5.02640 BHD
100 SAR10.05280 BHD
250 SAR25.13200 BHD
500 SAR50.26400 BHD
1000 SAR100.52800 BHD
2000 SAR201.05600 BHD
5000 SAR502.64000 BHD
10000 SAR1005.28000 BHD