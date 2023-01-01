Bahraini dinars to Moldovan leus today

Convert BHD to MDL at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
47425.80 mdl

1.00000 BHD = 47.42580 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.23690.92191.6719618.316844.0351.37261.349
1 INR0.012013910.01107580.02008680.22004710.14020.01649030.0162068
1 EUR1.084790.287111.8135819.8674915.5251.488861.46326
1 NZD0.598149.7840.551397110.9548504.8170.8209520.806837

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 BHD47.42580 MDL
5 BHD237.12900 MDL
10 BHD474.25800 MDL
20 BHD948.51600 MDL
50 BHD2371.29000 MDL
100 BHD4742.58000 MDL
250 BHD11856.45000 MDL
500 BHD23712.90000 MDL
1000 BHD47425.80000 MDL
2000 BHD94851.60000 MDL
5000 BHD237129.00000 MDL
10000 BHD474258.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 MDL0.02109 BHD
5 MDL0.10543 BHD
10 MDL0.21086 BHD
20 MDL0.42171 BHD
50 MDL1.05428 BHD
100 MDL2.10856 BHD
250 MDL5.27140 BHD
500 MDL10.54280 BHD
1000 MDL21.08560 BHD
2000 MDL42.17120 BHD
5000 MDL105.42800 BHD
10000 MDL210.85600 BHD