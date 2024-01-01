Bahraini dinars to Moldovan leus today

Convert BHD to MDL at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = L48.13 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BHD to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MDL
1 BHD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.132348.1323
Low47.013945.8627
Average47.453346.6525
Change2.38%4.21%
1 BHD to MDL stats

The performance of BHD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.1323 and a 30 day low of 47.0139. This means the 30 day average was 47.4533. The change for BHD to MDL was 2.38.

The performance of BHD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.1323 and a 90 day low of 45.8627. This means the 90 day average was 46.6525. The change for BHD to MDL was 4.21.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 BHD48.13230 MDL
5 BHD240.66150 MDL
10 BHD481.32300 MDL
20 BHD962.64600 MDL
50 BHD2,406.61500 MDL
100 BHD4,813.23000 MDL
250 BHD12,033.07500 MDL
500 BHD24,066.15000 MDL
1000 BHD48,132.30000 MDL
2000 BHD96,264.60000 MDL
5000 BHD240,661.50000 MDL
10000 BHD481,323.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 MDL0.02078 BHD
5 MDL0.10388 BHD
10 MDL0.20776 BHD
20 MDL0.41552 BHD
50 MDL1.03881 BHD
100 MDL2.07761 BHD
250 MDL5.19403 BHD
500 MDL10.38805 BHD
1000 MDL20.77610 BHD
2000 MDL41.55220 BHD
5000 MDL103.88050 BHD
10000 MDL207.76100 BHD