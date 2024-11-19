Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus history summary. This is the Bahraini dinar (BHD) to Moldovan leus (MDL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BHD and MDL historical data from 19-11-2019 to 19-11-2024.
1 BHD = 48.13230 MDL
Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus is currently 48.132 today, reflecting a 0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.343% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 48.247 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 47.486 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.
