Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus is currently 48.132 today, reflecting a 0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.343% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 48.247 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 47.486 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.